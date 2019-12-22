Could Villa injury reignite interest in key Leeds United man – thoughts

Aston Villa and Leeds United had a fractious relationship on the pitch last season. United pulled a last-minute rabbit out of the hat at Villa Park and then there was the Battle of Elland Road with Mateusz Klich’s disputed goal and Marcelo Bielsa’s show of positive gamesmanship.

In the end, United fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs, after the usual drop and slide in form, and Villa went up after winning the Play-Off Final at Wembley. Throughout the season, you have to concede that Villa deserved it more. The Villans are struggling at the moment, sitting in 18th and the last of the relegation places, three points from safety.

They have lost four of their last five Premier League games, scoring just five goals whilst conceding 13. A big part of their success has been Scottish international John McGinn, who has scored three times and provided two assists for the Midlands outfit. He is also a player who they have lost to injury after yesterday’s 3-1 loss at home to Southampton.

#avfc midfielder John McGinn is expected to miss the next three months of action. He broke his ankle yesterday in the game against #saintsfc As a result, Villa may look for a new midfielder in the transfer window. It’s a big blow but fortunately his season is not over. — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) December 22, 2019

With January just around the corner, and with Villa in the shallowest of dire straits (at the moment), it is of course more than conceivable that they will look to the opening of the winter window to bring in a new midfielder to replace McGinn.

Villa and Phillips – summer interest but winter discontent?

One player they pursued heavily over the summer was Leeds United’s defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips. He is a player reinvented by Marcelo Bielsa into a dominant force in midfield and has come to be referred to as the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ by adoring Whites fans. This dominant form also saw Villa test the water more than once in an attempt to land him.

Figures of around £25million were bandied around in the Press as to what Villa had offered as they looked to prise the Leeds United lynchpin away from West Yorkshire and the Sky Bet Championship. Bookies installed them as favourites, media outlets were awash with stories of Philips supposedly wanting to force a move away from the Whites and social media was a minefield at that time.

All that summer interest came to nothing and Kalvin Phillips stayed at Elland Road, continuing to impress this current campaign under Bielsa steady hand. He’s continuing to impress on the back of an extended and improved, deal at Elland Road. Yet, in light of McGinn’s injury and Villa’s immediate needs, would it be inconceivable that they might try the water again with another bid for the Leeds-born youngster?

It’s not inconceivable, not by any means. That, however, doesn’t make it likely that they will do so. Phillips will be more than happy at the position Leeds United find themselves in at the moment – they are comfortably in the automatic promotion places in the Championship and looking good. In one respect, United are in a much better position than Villa find themselves in.

So, it is likely to be a winter of discontent for Villa should they have any leanings towards luring Kalvin Phillips away from Elland Road and to Villa Park. Come February 1, Leeds United fans will be able to still see him pulling on his hometown shirt and helping the Whites to what fans hope will be a long-overdue promotion back to the big time.