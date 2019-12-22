Leeds United ethos said to be reason that will block January transfer deals

Christmas will soon be over, then it is a case of looking forward to the prosperousness of the New Year. 2020, the start of a new decade.

It is also the traditional time for people to cast off the old, start with the new – at least in terms of resolutions and the changing of ways. People will be rushing to do this, but former Premier League striker Darren Bent reckons that Leeds United will be stuck in their ways and that this will hinder January transfer business.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent says that Marcelo Bielsa’s seemingly set-in-stone selection policy will have ramifications when it comes to being able to bring loan signings to the club. Wary of the EFL’s FFP regulations, sides such as Leeds United are no longer splurging and splashing the cash and are more likely to use the loan market.

That strategy is more than evident when you look at Leeds United and their starting XI over this season. You have Ben White (Brighton), Jack Harrison (Manchester City) and Helder Costa (initial loan from Wolves) regularly in the starting line-up.

However, it is the roles played by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) and Jack Clarke (Tottenham) that are likely to upset the apple cart when it comes to the decisions made by Premier League clubs as to where to send their young starlets out on loan.

Clarke, who returned on loan to Elland Road as part of the deal that took him to Spurs has featured for just 19 minutes this campaign. Gunner Nketiah has fared better but has not started any of the Whites games that he has been available for, instead he is being used as a late substitute.

On Bielsa’s ethos, Bent is very forthright saying: “Yeah and that’s the biggest problem for Leeds. Bielsa has a set eleven who are flying and doing really well, so you’d have to bide your time.” It is this ‘biding of time’ that Premier League sides are likely not to want as they look for others to help develop the talented youngsters that they allow out on loan.

Commenting specifically on the Nketiah situation at Elland Road, Bent says: “But look at Nketiah’s situation, Bamford went eight or nine games without getting a goal, Nketiah was coming on all the time, scoring, and yet was still not getting any starts, so that’s probably doing them no favours.”

In something of a direct warning to Leeds United, the former England, Spurs and Aston Villa striker said: “If Brewster is not going to be guaranteed game time…if you’re at a big club like he is with Liverpool and you go out on loan, the most important thing is to get game time.”

With that ‘game time’ looking increasingly unlikely to be on the agenda at Elland Road, maybe that is the reason why Leeds United are falling behind in the race for Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster.