Peterborough United weighing up January swoop for League Two midfielder

According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, Peterborough United are lining up a move for Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the January transfer window.

We covered reports here on The72 claiming that Peterborough United were among the sides to be keeping a watchful eye on Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the run-up to the January transfer window, scouting him after his strong start to the League Two season.

And now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, it has been claimed by Gloucestershire Live that Broom is still on the radar of Peterborough United, with the high-flying League One side reportedly lining up a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

The Welsh 23-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to the League Two season, with Michael Duffy’s Cheltenham side sitting in a strong 4th place with the new year just around the corner. Broom has scored six goals and provided four assists so far this season, playing in the middle of the park as a number 10 for the Robins.

Heading into the January transfer window, Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison is reported to be wanted by a number of Championship clubs, with his deal at London Road running out at the end of the season. It is unknown if Broom is seen as a potential replacement for Maddison if he does depart this winter or if he would be brought in regardless of how Maddison’s situation plays out over the course of the next month.