Scott Parker reacts to Fulham’s 2-1 win over Leeds United

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over Leeds United, Fulham manager Scott Parker said to the media (quotes via Sports Mole) that he is proud of his players’ performance in an important win at Craven Cottage.

Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Cottagers 1-0 up at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, taking the lead in the 7th minute against an in-form Leeds United. Scott Parker’s side went into the break 1-0 ahead but nine minutes after the restart, Whites striker Patrick Bamford levelled the scores.

However, it was Fulham who were the next to score, with Josh Onomah netting with just over 20 minutes left to secure the three points for Parker’s side, taking them to 3rd place in the Championship table.

Now, Fulham boss Parker has been speaking after the game, saying that he an overriding feeling of pride after the win, adding that it was important they bounced back in impressive style having lost their last three games. He said:

“The most overriding feeling I have at this moment in time is pride. I spoke to the players before the game and said: ‘You’re not getting judged today on technique or what a good football player you are. There are 20,000 coming here today and people are judging you, and me, on what you are like as a man. Can you stand up when the chips are down because the chips at this moment are down?’

“Your eyes often don’t lie in football. That’s what people told me. Today I saw a team that was on the front foot, aggressive and determined to make a statement. A team that showed passion and desire. One man’s strength is never greater than a team of players. The team represented me and it represented what this football club is about. That’s what made me the happiest.

“Coming off three straight losses, like we were, the most important thing was putting in a performance. At times last week we didn’t stick to our plan at Brentford, but to a man today this team executed the game plan and ultimately caused Leeds problems.”