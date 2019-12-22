Leeds United fans comment as club gets in on penalty shade casting

When it comes to football, they often say that the loneliest player on the pitch is the goalkeeper when faced with a one-on-one situation and a striker bearing down on him. That’s lonely, alright.

However, one other person on the pitch comes in for serious pelters every game, and that is without fail, is the man in the middle – the referee. Every decision they make is under the scrutiny of 1000s of eyes and very critical eyes at that.

One such referee who is coming in for pelters today is Tim Robinson who officiated the Fulham versus Leeds United game at Craven Cottage yesterday afternoon. The visiting Whites had their customary huge chunk of possession (64.9% to 35.1%) but it was the home side Cottagers who took the three points thanks to a 2-1 win on their patch.

What referee Robinson is coming in for pelters about is his decision to award an early penalty to Fulham for a Ben White ‘foul’ on Bobby De Cordova-Reid. The ball was crossed in by Aleksander Mitrovic and Cordova-Reid went down under what many observers are saying was the slightest of touches.

With United fans all over Twitter expressing their utter disbelief at the awarded penalty, subsequently dispatched by Mitrovic, Leeds United stayed quiet – a dignified silence if you will. That is until now:

The above tweet, as laconically sardonic as can be, was enough to reignite a flurry of responses from Whites. As per usual, these fans were very quick to offer their views. Here’s what a handful of them had to say and how they responded.

The standard of refereeing in The Championship is horrendous — Hoofball Out (@HOlufc) December 22, 2019

He’s got history against us this fella — Adam Cater (@cater_adam) December 22, 2019

THIS is worth the hassle 👏🏼 My club 🤙🏻 — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) December 22, 2019

Even former Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom was quick to get in on the comments with this:

Wow

Be a non contact sport soon 🙈🙈 — Ryan Sidebottom (@RyanSidebottom) December 22, 2019

However, not all Leeds United fans were approving of the tweet with many critical of the club for posting it.

🤮🤮 — johnnie matthews (@johnniematthews) December 22, 2019

We’d absolutely hammer any other club who cried over a decision like this. Very poor tweet. — MJ (@elland_toad) December 22, 2019