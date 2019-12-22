Bristol City swoop for Peterborough United playmaker rests on future of Robins star

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Bristol City’s rumoured pursuit of Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison rests on whether or not Robins midfielder Josh Brownhill leaves the club in the January transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs said keen.

We covered reports here on The72 earlier this month claiming that Peterborough United’s star playmaker Marcus Maddison was wanted by a host of Championship clubs, with West Brom, Derby County and Bristol City among the sides said keen.

Now, it has been claimed by TEAMtalk that the latter mentioned Bristol City will only consider a move for Maddison if they lose club captain and star midfielder Josh Brownhill next month. In the run-up to the January transfer window, Brownhill has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth and Southampton have all been linked with a move for the Robins skipper next month but the club will be determined to keep Brownhill on board as they look to maintain their fight for promotion in the second half of the Championship season.

The Warrington born midfielder has played in all 22 of Bristol City’s Championship games so far this season, captaining Lee Johnson’s side on 18 occasions. Brownhill has scored five goals and provided two assists in the process, playing in the middle of the park and out of the right-wing from time to time.

As for Maddison, he too has enjoyed another successful start to the campaign with Peterborough United. The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 21 games so far this season (Transfermarkt) and he is out of contract at the end of the season, with a £2.5 million release clause in his current deal.

Posh are hoping to keep Maddison at London Road to boost their hopes of promotion with Darren Ferguson’s side currently in 2nd place in League One.