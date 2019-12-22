Sheffield Wednesday man linked with Europa League side

According to a report from The Scottish Sun (as cited by the Sheffield Star), Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is wanted by Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, with Neil Lennon looking to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough, with his future at the club remaining unclear heading into next month.

And now, it has been reported that Scottish Premiership leaders and Europa League side Celtic are interested in signing Rhodes next month. Neil Lennon is looking to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window, with some back-up and cover for Odsonne Edouard needed before the second half of the season.

Rhodes’ limited involvement in the first half of the season has seen it speculated that he could be leading Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window.

But, he has started the last two matches for Garry Monk’s side, netting a first-half hat-trick in a clinical display against Nottingham Forest, in which the Owls ran away 4-0 winners. In total, Rhodes has played nine times in all competitions, making seven appearances in the Championship.

Prior to Sunday’s tie against Brentford, Monk spoke about Rhodes, insisting he is a great asset to have at the club. He said: