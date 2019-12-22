Swansea confident of winning race for sought after striker

Swansea City are still confident they can fend off any competition in the race to sign highly rated Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.

The Swans are considered the favourites to sign the Reds forward on loan due to manager Graham Potter’s connection to the teenager.

Potter managed the England Under-17 side which won the World Cup in 2017, with Brewster forming part of that squad and being the top scorer in the competition with eight goals.

A number of Championship sides, including Leeds United, QPR and Bristol City have all been linked with Brewster but it is thought that a reunion with Potter could prove decisive in deciding Brewster’s final destination in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Brewster began his youth career at Chelsea before joining Liverpool after six years at the Blues in 2014.

He has never been out on loan since signing a professional contract with the Reds two years ago and is yet to start a league game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.