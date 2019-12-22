Stoke City midfielder edges closer to move abroad

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye could move to Turkey on an 18-month deal, according to reports in the media.

The Senagalese 29-year-old is reportedly looking for a “new challenge” and it has been reported that Trabzonspor want to offer Ndiaye an exit route from the relegation battling Championship team.

The Potters are desperately trying to reduce their wage bill with many players expected to exit the club when the transfer window opens in January, and Ndiaye is one of the names linked with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium.

He has only started one game under new boss Michael O’Neill who told Stoke-on-Trent Live that he didn’t think Ndiaye had done enough to stay in the team after the game against Cardiff City.

He said: “Badou, obviously, based on the games I’d watched prior to coming in to the job, I left him out of the Barnsley game. The team won. The team won again against Wigan.

”Badou played in the Cardiff game. I didn’t think he’d done enough to stay in the team based on that performance.

“So there’s nothing other than that, it’s selection based on form, based on the system, based on the players we have.”

With an exit looming, Fanatik claim that Ndiaye will move to Trabzonspor on an extended deal which will go beyond a loan move until the end of the season.

Their report says: “The English club wanted two conditions – guaranteed play and payment of £35,000 a week. There is no agreement on play but Trabzonspor have agreed to pay the remainder of his annual fee.”