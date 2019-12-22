Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City want loan deal for Chelsea starlet

According to a report from The Sun, Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City are among the sides keen on a loan move for Chelsea’s young centre-back Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, a number of clubs in the Championship will be looking to use the loan market to bring in some new faces to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, and it has been reported that Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City will all be looking to do just that.

The Championship trio are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea’s 19-year-old centre-back Marc Guehi in on loan for the second half of the season, with his parent club keen to send him out on loan and pick up some more senior game time rather than keep him playing with the club’s Under-23s side.

However, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City will be up against Premier League interest in Guehi. Norwich City and Southampton are said to have registered an interest in the youngster ahead of the January transfer window as they look to boost their hopes of survival with some new recruits in the defensive ranks.

Guehi has made his way into the senior picture at Chelsea this season having come through the club’s academy. While the vast majority of his game time this season has come with the club’s Under-23s side, he has also made two senior appearances, starting in the Carabao Cup ties with Grimsby Town and Manchester United.