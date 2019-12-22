Luton Town boss praises player’s return to the side

Luton Town boss was full of praise for goalkeeper Simon Sluga after his return to the starting XI in the 1-0 defeat at time to Swansea City.

Graeme Jones gave Sluga his first start since October after an injury to James Shea forced him out of the game against the Swans.

Sluga had been dropped following an under-par performance against Derby County in which he gifted goals to the opposition. However, he was recalled to the side once again after Shea suffered concussion at Preston and Jones hailed his performance as “solid”.

He told Luton Today: “It was a solid performance, I’ve never doubted his ability, his mentality was right for it, it tells me he’s learned his lessons while he’s been out.

“I thought he deserved a clean sheet, but the game’s not romantic.

“He’s a Croatian international, now I know early in the season he’s maybe struggled to adapt, but I was really satisfied with his performance today, as you just want people to learn their lessons in life.

“I think the Championship caught him out, English football caught him out, he’s had to sit back and watch James play.

“I thought he gave a very, very acquired, controlled display, I was really happy for him.

“He seems to be a crowd favourite here, I thought the crowd were brilliant, even coming off.