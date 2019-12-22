Preston North End wanting 14-goal League One hotshot – transfer news

The January transfer window is nearly upon teams and it represents the final chance this season, barring emergency keeper loans and free-agent deals, for sides to stock up for their respective run-ins.

This opening will be a chance for all football sides across all English divisions to bring in the players they feel will help their cause for the last five months of their 2019/20 campaign. For some it will be pushing for promotion; for many, it will be consolidating their position in their respective league; for others, it will be battling against relegation.

One side said to be looking at bringing in more firepower is Lancashire outfit Preston North End. The Lilywhites currently sit pretty in 4th in the Sky Bet Championship, one point safe in the playoff picture and nine adrift of the last automatic promotion place held by Leeds United.

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (below), the Lancastrians are looking down the league ladder to League One side Peterborough United and their hotshot striker Ivan Toney.

Preston. Want Ivan Toney from Peterborough. Will offer record sum. Poss plus a player. Posh want fortunes. Others in too. Many have to sell a striker first. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 22, 2019

Peterborough has a habit of unearthing potent strikers, you need to look no further than Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriot. Both those were sold on for big money and the latest catching the eye is Toney. The rangy 23-year-old arrived at the London Road club from Newcastle United in early August 2018 for a fee reported to be around the £700,000 mark.

His first season at the club saw him go on to make 44 appearances where he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists. This season is just 19 games old but Northampton-born frontman already has 14 goals and three assists to his name in League One.

With Preston looking to consolidate, and hopefully improve, their current position, a record fee plus player option might appeal to Posh who will likely be looking for replacements should this rumour prove to have a deeper basis.