Preston North End striker Stephy Mavididi (27) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers at Deepdale, Preston, England on 17 November 2017. Photo by Craig Galloway.
Blackburn Rovers check out Ligue 1 game – scouting ex-interest perhaps

2020 is nearly upon us, it will be the start of a new decade and hopefully new fortunes for all. In 10 days 2020 will also signal the opening of the winter transfer window on January 1.

This opening will be a chance for all football sides across all English divisions to bring in the players they feel will help their cause for the last five months of their 2019/20 campaign. For some it will be pushing for promotion; for many, it will be consolidating their position in their respective league; for others, it will be battling against relegation.

January will be, as said, the last time this season (barring emergency goalkeeper loans and free-agent signings) that sides can add to their playing stock. It is usually a busy time of the football calendar, and that is across all leagues.

With most sides likely to do business, it will not come as much of a surprise that Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for additions with Twitter account Scouts in Attendance tweeting the following:

Mavididi left boyhood club Arsenal in mid-August last year in a £1.3million deal to Italian giants Juventus, moving on to Ligue 1 Dijon in late-August this year. The 21-year-old Derby-born striker has featured in 15 Ligue 1 games for Dijon, scoring two goals. He featured in one game for Juventus last season, a 21-minute appearance against SPAL, spending most of his time with the Under-23s where he scored six times across 32 Serie C-A games.

A player such as Mavididi might just be an addition that could light a spark under Blackburn Rovers campaign in its 2020 segment. Ahead of a busy end to the 2019 portion of their current campaign, Rovers find themselves in 10th place in the league although they are just three points shy of the playoff places.


