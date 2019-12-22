Blackburn Rovers check out Ligue 1 game – scouting ex-interest perhaps

2020 is nearly upon us, it will be the start of a new decade and hopefully new fortunes for all. In 10 days 2020 will also signal the opening of the winter transfer window on January 1.

This opening will be a chance for all football sides across all English divisions to bring in the players they feel will help their cause for the last five months of their 2019/20 campaign. For some it will be pushing for promotion; for many, it will be consolidating their position in their respective league; for others, it will be battling against relegation.

January will be, as said, the last time this season (barring emergency goalkeeper loans and free-agent signings) that sides can add to their playing stock. It is usually a busy time of the football calendar, and that is across all leagues.

With most sides likely to do business, it will not come as much of a surprise that Blackburn Rovers are on the hunt for additions with Twitter account Scouts in Attendance tweeting the following:

#rovers scout watched Dijon 2-2 Metz on Sat…21yo ex #arsenal FW Stephy Mavididi (Linked to Blackburn in 2018) came on for Dijon https://t.co/sO5u6Fk010 — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) December 21, 2019

Mavididi left boyhood club Arsenal in mid-August last year in a £1.3million deal to Italian giants Juventus, moving on to Ligue 1 Dijon in late-August this year. The 21-year-old Derby-born striker has featured in 15 Ligue 1 games for Dijon, scoring two goals. He featured in one game for Juventus last season, a 21-minute appearance against SPAL, spending most of his time with the Under-23s where he scored six times across 32 Serie C-A games.

A player such as Mavididi might just be an addition that could light a spark under Blackburn Rovers campaign in its 2020 segment. Ahead of a busy end to the 2019 portion of their current campaign, Rovers find themselves in 10th place in the league although they are just three points shy of the playoff places.