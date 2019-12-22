Leeds United loanee decision made – heading back to parent team

Jack Clarke’s breakthrough into the Leeds United first XI last season brought many plaudits from observers about his talent, potential and attacking prowess. It also brought about a big-money move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

Enamoured by what he saw, then Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino opened the company cheque book and splashed the cash to make Clarke the first signing in a while for North London side. Part of that deal included a clause for Clarke to be loaned back to the Whites for this season.

However, with the 19-year-old struggling to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season (he’s only featured in one game and for 19 minutes), a decision has been made about the York-born youngster’s future and it isn’t good news for the Whites.

According to Daily Star reporter Sam Meade, Tottenham are readying a recall of Clarke, a player they say has turned into a “flop” on his return to Elland Road. Meade adds to this that Spurs “are set to recall” Clarke from his loan spell, citing that the young winger is “struggling for minutes at Elland Road.”

Verdict – Clarke to return

In all honesty and all fairness, this will not be startling news to Leeds United fans. Ahead of Clarke, you have Jack Harrison and Gianni Alioski who can fill the left-wing role that Clarke is a natural in. Both these players are also more adept in the dual-role threat that Marcelo Bielsa seems to favour. It is best for both sides that Clarke returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. By doing so, it will enable Clarke to continue his development as a player whilst also freeing up a loan place at Elland Road with the January window about to creak open.