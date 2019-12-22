The 72
The 72
Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford (9) during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans respond to Sky Bet Bamford news

Pilloried last season after becoming Leeds United’s marquee buy and £10million man, Patrick Bamford suffered the same fate in over parts of this season so far.

The doubters were out when shots he made failed to find the target. Drop him…waste of money…couldn’t hit a bull’s backside with a banjo all became terms thrown at him from the terraces. Bamford awaited his time and responded the only way a striker knows how to respond – with goals.

His equaliser in the eventual 2-1 loss to Fulham yesterday at Craven Cottage was his 10th of the season for the Whites. He’s featured in all 23 of United’s Sky Bet Championship games so far this season and has also added two assists on top of those 10 goals.

This tally eclipses his total from last season’s campaign, a campaign that was beset with injury for the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough frontman. Last season, in 22 league games for the Whites, Bamford managed just nine goals and two assists. His minutes per goal was better last season (151 minutes) than this season (181 minutes) but regular football will surely bring more goals and change that stat.

It was enough for Sky Bet to tweet the following:

https://twitter.com/SkyBet/status/1208421391420284930?s=20

As with anything ‘Leeds United’, it was a tweet that was bound to draw the attention of Whites fans on the social media platform. That was the case; here’s a handful of their comments and replies.

Leeds United fans comment on Sky Bet Bamford goals total tweet

Some Leeds fans are hard to please though…


