Leeds United fans respond to Sky Bet Bamford news

Pilloried last season after becoming Leeds United’s marquee buy and £10million man, Patrick Bamford suffered the same fate in over parts of this season so far.

The doubters were out when shots he made failed to find the target. Drop him…waste of money…couldn’t hit a bull’s backside with a banjo all became terms thrown at him from the terraces. Bamford awaited his time and responded the only way a striker knows how to respond – with goals.

His equaliser in the eventual 2-1 loss to Fulham yesterday at Craven Cottage was his 10th of the season for the Whites. He’s featured in all 23 of United’s Sky Bet Championship games so far this season and has also added two assists on top of those 10 goals.

This tally eclipses his total from last season’s campaign, a campaign that was beset with injury for the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough frontman. Last season, in 22 league games for the Whites, Bamford managed just nine goals and two assists. His minutes per goal was better last season (151 minutes) than this season (181 minutes) but regular football will surely bring more goals and change that stat.

It was enough for Sky Bet to tweet the following:

As with anything ‘Leeds United’, it was a tweet that was bound to draw the attention of Whites fans on the social media platform. That was the case; here’s a handful of their comments and replies.

Yeah he was injured for half of it lads — Stephen Highe (@steeze1) December 21, 2019

He didn’t play regularly last year until after Xmas — Matt Middleton (@middo_10) December 21, 2019

He spent half of last season out with an injury likened to one suffered in a car crash. But ok. — ¡Josh Townend, Carajo! 💙💛 (@Josh_T95) December 21, 2019

