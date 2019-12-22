Leeds United boss labels Fulham “the best team in the Championship” after 2-1 defeat

Speaking to Leeds United’s official club website, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has said that Fulham are the best team in the Championship after they defeated the Whites 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Cottagers 1-0 up at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, taking the lead in the 7th minute against an in-form Leeds United. Scott Parker’s side went into the break 1-0 ahead but nine minutes after the restart, Whites striker Patrick Bamford levelled the scores.

However, it was Fulham who were the next to score, with Josh Onomah netting with just over 20 minutes left to secure the three points for Parker’s side, taking them to 3rd place in the Championship table.

Now, speaking after the game, Marcelo Bielsa has said that Parker’s team are the best in the Championship, adding that forwards Ivan Cavaleiro and goalscorer Mitrovic are some of the most important attackers in the league. He said:

“We played against one of the more powerful opponents. We defended well, they scored from one corner and with one penalty. They had just one more chance (apart from those), whilst we had seven or eight chances to win the match.

“We defended very well because we play against great attackers. Honestly, I don’t want to not give value to what the opponent did, but I didn’t see the opponents attackers unbalance the game.

“We are talking about Ivan Cavaleiro and Aleksandar Mitrovic, they are maybe the most important in the league. It’s clear Fulham are the best team in the Championship, but today the things the opponent created, they couldn’t score with.”