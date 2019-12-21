Leeds United midfielder casts more shade at match officials – fan reactions

Not every decision in football is ever fully agreed upon; there’s contention everywhere. In every decision, there is a seeming myriad of views and interpretations. It’s the nature of the beast and it will always be the same.

So, when Leeds United fans went down today to a 2-1 defeat by Fulham at Craven Cottage, it is perhaps understandable that there were moments that raised a few eyebrows. One that has come out of the match was Aleksander Mitrovic’s grabbing on United defender Ben White’s throat. Yet, that is not the most contentious of decisions from the game.

That dubious honour must go to the penalty awarded to Fulham where Ben White was adjudged to have fouled Fulham’s Bobby Decordova-Reid. Such was the softness that the Fulham player went to ground it had Whites fans up in arms, one likening the foul as having the hell massaged out of him.

The video evidence (below) tells its own story in that it looks like one of those ‘slips n’ trips’ job in the local supermarket that is done for compensation. Once captured on CCTV, the perpetrator ends up looking like they are acting in some Keystone Kops caper from the early 1900s.

Whilst Leeds United fans are up in arms about the more than dubious penalty award (although some say that it was for a Gianni Alioski handball on the cross in from Aleksander Mitrovic), the subtlety of how midfielder Mateusz Klich has broached the subject is something else.

When pictures speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/Bqa8BPzedX — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 21, 2019

Klich’s depiction of Stevie Wonder is to the point and follows on from a previous Instagram story where he again cast shade after he had a goal disallowed. The above seems to be part of a theme and Leeds United fans love it. Here’s how a handful reacted to it.

Leeds United fans react after Phil Hay tweets Klich Instagram post

I 💙 Klich 🙌 — Becca Richardson (@BeccaRi41043767) December 21, 2019

Incoming point deduction — Harvey Widdop💙💛 (@HarveyWiddop) December 21, 2019

Worth the fine 😂 — Kieran (@LUFC_Kieran) December 21, 2019

Priceless — simple simon (@simples04386663) December 21, 2019