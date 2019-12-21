“Massaged the hell out of him” Leeds United fans comment after club owner RTs video of Fulham penalty award

Today’s loss at Craven Cottage was Leeds United’s first reverse since early October as the Whites went down 2-1 to a more-than-handy Fulham side.

It didn’t start well for the West Yorkshire side who, after an early foray and chance, saw influential creative outlet Pablo Hernandez leave the field with just three minutes on the board. Moments later it got worse for the Whites after the home side won a penalty, duly converted by Aleksander Mitrovic to give the Cottagers an early lead.

It was a goal that proved pivotal in the game, giving the Londoners a base from which they could play more comfortably. It also proved to be a controversial goal with many observers commenting on the softness of the award.

It was such a contentious decision that Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, even retweeted and quoted one Leeds United fans comment and video on the affair:

Such an endorsement was bound to draw comments from Leeds United fans, many of whom are more than aggrieved at the manner of the award. Here’s what some of them have said in response to Radrizzani’s retweet of the penalty award video.

Leeds United fans comment after Andrea Radrizzani RTs penalty video

He’s absolutely massaged the hell out of him there – definite pen — Steven Boult (@steven_boult) December 21, 2019

That is a disgraceful decision … — alan blight 💙💛 (@BlightAlan) December 21, 2019

Could’ve killed him😳 — Xander (@Xander_LUFC) December 21, 2019

Can’t believe that was given 😂 — Adam Parsley (@Adam_Parsley34) December 21, 2019

Never a pen, disgraceful decision. Can’t say I’m surprised, the officials in this league are atrocious — Max Cooper (@cooper_max10) December 21, 2019

That wouldn’t have even been given as a free kick outside the box most of the time. — Danny Whittingham 💛💙 (@barflydan) December 21, 2019

Could have killed him. Hope the lad recovers! 👀 — Jeff McConnell (@jeff_mcconnell) December 21, 2019