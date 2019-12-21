The 72
The 72
Leeds United defender Ben White (5) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England on 24 August 2019.
Championship

“Massaged the hell out of him” Leeds United fans comment after club owner RTs video of Fulham penalty award

By on 0 Comments
Leeds United defender Ben White (5) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England on 24 August 2019.

Today’s loss at Craven Cottage was Leeds United’s first reverse since early October as the Whites went down 2-1 to a more-than-handy Fulham side.

It didn’t start well for the West Yorkshire side who, after an early foray and chance, saw influential creative outlet Pablo Hernandez leave the field with just three minutes on the board. Moments later it got worse for the Whites after the home side won a penalty, duly converted by Aleksander  Mitrovic to give the Cottagers an early lead.

It was a goal that proved pivotal in the game, giving the Londoners a base from which they could play more comfortably. It also proved to be a controversial goal with many observers commenting on the softness of the award.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Stoke City goalkeeper comments on reported West Ham United interest

It was such a contentious decision that Leeds United owner, Andrea Radrizzani, even retweeted and quoted one Leeds United fans comment and video on the affair:

Such an endorsement was bound to draw comments from Leeds United fans, many of whom are more than aggrieved at the manner of the award. Here’s what some of them have said in response to Radrizzani’s retweet of the penalty award video.

Leeds United fans comment after Andrea Radrizzani RTs penalty video


About Author

Cynicism turned to optimism but without the woop woops and ringing bells. Leeds United supporter through thick and thin, more thin than anything recently. Write mainly about the Whites but turn my hand to other clubs. Lover of salted crisp sandwiches. Not a hipster.

Related Posts