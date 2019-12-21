Huddersfield Town boss Cowley craves better game management after nervy win

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has admitted that his side could have managed the game better as they hung on for a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at The John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Terriers were cruising thanks to goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie but Joe Worrall’s 74th-minute header for Forest made for a nervy finish.

Cowley’s men looked fragile in the closing stages of the match and they needed a stunning save from keeper Kamil Grabara to make sure of the three points.

Speaking to The72 in the post-match press conference, Town boss Cowley admitted that his side must see out games much better.

“If we had found a third, we would have had a calm and controlled ending to the game” said Cowley.

“The game turns on it’s head when they score and we definitely need to manage the game much better than we did.

“The players decided to hang on in there but we would much rather them get control.

“We gave away the ball too easily and just allowed them to mount attack-after-attack and we lost control of the game.

“There is learning to take from the last 10 minutes plus injury time.”

Half-time saw the cameras pick up a scuffle in the tunnel. When asked about exactly what happened, Cowley played down both the incident and his part in it.

The Terriers boss said “They (Forest) obviously haven’t won for four games and lost 4-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday, they came and were physical and wanted to kick us which is fine.

“In that moment, you have two choices, you step back or you step forward.

“Nobody is coming here to bully us so we are going to fight back.

“I was a bit disappointed with their staff and I felt that there was a lack of respect.

“It happened but I was just trying to sort it out and get the control back.”

At the end of a physical and disjointed match, it was Huddersfield Town who emerged with the three points and their manager was delighted with the overall effort of his players.

“I am proud of them individually and proud of them collectively” Cowley admitted.

“You have got to remember that we probably had the youngest bench in the history of Huddersfield Town Football Club, we had babies on the bench today and 11 fit senior players.

“We have had to change the style, the formation, the personnel over recent games.

“I was proud of the way in which the players stood up.

“This is the Championship and only the fittest survive but nobody is coming here and getting an easy ride.”

Huddersfield Town will now look towards a trip to Middlesbrough for their Boxing Day fixture.