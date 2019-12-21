Forest boss Lamouchi highlights lack of efficiency in defeat to Terriers

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi believes that his side’s ‘lack of efficiency’ in the opposition box cost them as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Reds did not test home keeper Kamil Grabara until the last 20 minutes of the match and despite Joe Worrall’s goal, Forest went a fifth match without a victory in the Sky Bet Championship.

Lamouchi’s side started with plenty of energy in West Yorkshire but their inability to test the opposition goalkeeper saw the home side gain a foothold in the game and The Reds found themselves 2-0 down with just 40 minutes left to play.

Speaking to The72 in the post-match press conference, Lamouchi said that his side lacked attacking efficiencies.

“We came here with good intentions to get some points” said the Frenchman.

“We started in a good way and created some good chances.

“We deserved to score first but we needed to be more efficient in the box.”

The match saw referee Andy Davies issue six yellow cards while there was an altercation in the tunnel as the players left the field at half-time. The Forest boss was in no mood to blame those factors on his side’s defeat.

He added “We must adapt ourselves and play with our personality and our character.

“This can happen (the tunnel incident), it was my first time and there was a lot of tension.

“I was surprised but it (the incident) was nothing special.”

The Reds now look forward to a trip to the KCOM Stadium on Boxing Day to face a Hull City side who have won their last three home fixtures. Lamouchi admitted that it is a tough period for his side.

“It is a busy time and today was a bad moment for us” said the Forest boss.

“We just need to find a solution to this problem but it is not easy at Christmas with a lot of games.

“We need to find a solution for sure.”

This afternoon’s defeat leaves Forest three points behind sixth position after 22 matches.