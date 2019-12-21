Forest’s woes continue as Cowley’s Terriers go three unbeaten

Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest are without a win in five matches in the Sky Bet Championship after they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town in a bad-tempered clash at The John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

Goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie put the home side 2-0 up and while Joe Worrall pulled a goal back late on, it wasn’t enough for The Reds as they fell further behind in the promotion race.

The first half took some time to warm up. Mounie connected with an early free-kick but couldn’t direct the ball on target while Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow sent ambitious efforts into the stand at the other end, either side of a Matty Cash shot across goal which went just wide.

Karlan Grant then hit a low shot on the turn which went off target for the home side before Huddersfield Town took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Trevoh Chalobah’s close range shot was blocked by Forest defender Ben Watson and Schindler thumped home the rebound.

The visitors searched for a response before the break and Ameobi was inches away from finding the bottom corner of the net before the game threatened to boil over with a number of contentious incidents which culminated in a scuffle in the tunnel as they players returned to the dressing rooms at half-time.

Huddersfield Town took a two-goal lead four minutes into the second half. A corner came in from the left and Mounie was unmarked at the back post to head the ball home.

The Terriers were not content with the two goals and Juninho Bacuna soon drilled an effort on target which was gathered by visiting keeper Brice Samba before Huddersfield Town old boy Joe Lolley sent an effort swerving just wide at the other end as Forest searched for a goal of their own.

Ahead of this fixture, Huddersfield Town striker Grant had been involved in more of his team’s goals than any other player in the Sky Bet Championship this season. It was his corner which had set up Mounie for The Terriers’ second goal and he was millimetres away from getting his own name on the scoresheet when he watched his shot whistle the wrong side of the far post. The former Charlton Athletic man had two further efforts in quick succession, the first of which was parried away by Samba after some quick thinking from the Forest keeper.

Mounie then looped a header over the bar after connecting with a cross from the right before Forest defender Worrall headed in from a corner kick at the near post to give the visitors hope.

From that point forward, it was Forest who looked like the team most likely to score the game’s fourth goal. Lolley forced an excellent save from Kamil Grabara with a venomous shot from distance before Joao Carvalho stung the palms of the Huddersfield Town keeper.

Lolley was twice denied by Grabara during six minutes of stoppage time with the Huddersfield Town keeper pulling off a stunning save to block the winger’s second effort, a close range header.

The Terriers looked nervous at the back throughout the final 15 minutes of the match but they hung on for an important three points which moves them further away from the relegation zone ahead of the festive period.