Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest meet at The John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon with both sides in need of three points for very different reasons.

The Terriers have felt the hangover of an English Premier League relegation this season while promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest are in danger of slipping out of the race for a top six place with further inconsistent results.

Ahead of the match, we take a look back at the history books as we summarise Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest ‘in numbers’.

21 – Huddersfield Town have been the most successful side when these two clubs have previously met. The Terriers have won 21 of the 55 meetings in all competitions

1 – Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last six meetings with Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship

7 – Nottingham Forest’s 6-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at The City Ground in 2013 is the highest scoring fixture played out between the two sides

0 – Huddersfield Town have lost none of their last three home fixtures against Nottingham Forest

1911 – The two sides first met in November 1911 when Nottingham Forest defeated Huddersfield Town 2-1 at Leeds Road

12 – Nottingham Forest currently lead Huddersfield Town by 12 points in the Sky Bet Championship table

56 – Despite enjoying 56% of the possession, Huddersfield Town were defeated 2-0 by Nottingham Forest when the two sides last met in April 2017

4 – Forest’s number four, Michael Mancienne, suffered a nightmare afternoon the last time The Reds visited The John Smith’s Stadium. He scored an own goal and was sent off as his side lost 2-1

9 – None of the last nine games have produced more than three goals

22,100 – The attendance recorded at The John Smith’s Stadium for the last meeting in West Yorkshire in 2016 was 22,100

Another competitive fixture is expected this afternoon with both sides having similar recent records going into the match.