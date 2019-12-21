Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen targeting successful festive period

Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen is ready for a hectic set of fixtures over the Christmas period.

The 23-year-old wants his side to close the gap on the Championship Play-Offs, starting today with a win over Birmingham City in the KCOM Stadium.

Bowen has scored 16 goals in the league so far this season and the Tigers are desperate to keep hold of him in January.

He has spoken to their official club website: “t’s a bit frustrating, where we know we could be with the games in which we’ve dropped points, but we are still only five points off the top six. The festive fixtures are here now. It’s pretty non-stop and relentless.”

“There are a lot of games to pick up points, score some goals. It’s an exciting time, so myself and rest of the lads are looking forward to all the games we’ve got coming up. The top two have got a gap, there’s no denying that, but it doesn’t mean no one can chase them. The four places for the play-offs are so open.”

He added: “The Championship is a hard league to get out of, but last year we went on a six-game winning run and picked up a lot of points over the Christmas period. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen in this league. We’ve got a busy run of fixtures coming up and all we are focusing on is picking up as many points as possible.”