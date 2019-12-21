Shrewsbury Town manager talks about January transfer window plans

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts says it may be a quiet transfer window for his side.

The Shrews have made a solid start to the season and are currently 11th in the table, three points off the Play Off positions.

The upcoming transfer window provides them with an opportunity to bolster their squad going into the second half of the season, though Ricketts has said he is happy with what he has already, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “We’re in a far more stable position now than in previous windows we’ve been here. It’s not going to be wholesale changes like there has been.”

“It depends on who becomes available and such. We’re a real settled group who get on very well which is really important and (rather) than add an enigma, the group is more important than anything else.I don’t know, I’m happy with where we are.”

He added: ”There’s a few loan lads that, hopefully, obviously stay with us which are sometimes out of your control. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Shrewsbury have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty this winter, who impressed on loan with them last season but Ricketts has said: “Doch was fantastic last year. Player of the season and rightly so. He’s a player of interest for a number of sides. He went to Rangers, it was billed as the perfect loan and it was – he was great for us and Rangers.”

“He’s a big Rangers fan, they’re doing extremely well, does he want to leave? I don’t know. I don’t think there’d be anyone in League One who wouldn’t be interested to be honest because of his impact last season.”