Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest – The form guide

Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest contest a competitive fixture for the 56th time this afternoon with the pair set to go into battle at The John Smith’s Stadium.

The fixture has been one to forget for visiting side Forest with The Reds having won just one of the last six meetings in the second tier, a 2-0 success at The City Ground in April 2017.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash in West Yorkshire, we take a look at both clubs’ recent fortunes in the Sky Bet Championship as we approach the hectic festive fixture schedule.

Huddersfield Town – DLLWD

The Terriers have improved since the appointment of new manager Danny Cowley in September but the club come into this afternoon’s clash not in the greatest form.

Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last five matches, that victory coming at The Valley earlier this month where they defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0. Cowley’s men did follow up that result with a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic last weekend meaning that they are unbeaten in their last two games.

If The Terriers are to climb away from trouble this season, their home form must act as a springboard for the club’s escape. Huddersfield Town are winless in three at home and there is clearly a lot of work to do to make The John Smith’s Stadium a fortress.

Nottingham Forest – WLDDL

After a bright start to the season, Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest side have faltered in recent weeks, resulting in them falling out of the play-off positions.

Forest have picked up just two points from an available 12, a rotten return for a club who are plotting an end to their two-decade absence from the English Premier League. Three of their last four games have come against sides sitting below them in the league table, a statistic which enhances the urgent need for improvement in results.

Last weekend saw The Reds put in one of their poorest home performances of recent times. They took on Sheffield Wednesday at The City Ground and found themselves 4-0 down at half-time, resulting in plenty of vacated seats in the stands come the interval.

The last meeting between these two clubs in West Yorkshire came on Boxing Day 2016. On that occasion, two Forest own goals by Vladimir Stojkovic and Michael Mancienne gave the home side a helping hand towards a 2-1 victory.