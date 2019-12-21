Ex-Crystal Palace, West Brom and ATK coach front runner for Bristol Rovers job

Ben Garner has emerged as the favourite for the Bristol Rovers job.

The Pirates are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Graham Coughlan, who left last week to join League Two side Mansfield Town.

The likes of Ian Holloway, Paul Heckingbottom, Paul Tisdale and Chris Hargreaves are in the running for the job. However, Garner has appeared as the 4/6 odds-on front runner for the vacant post on SkyBet.

Garner, who is 39 years-old, is available having most recently worked as the assistant manager to Steve Coppell in Indian Super League at ATK.

The highly-rated young coach started his coaching career in 2005 at Crystal Palace in their academy. He was promoted to first team coach in 2012 by ex-Bristol Rovers boss Holloway and held that position whilst they were in the Premier League until 2015.

Garner then moved on West Brom to work under Tony Pulis and spent two years with the Baggies.

He has been linked with various manager’s jobs in the Football League over the past few years and appears to be waiting for the right one. He rejected the chance to manage Bradford City last year.

Bristol Rovers are currently 4th in League One after a solid start to the year under Coughlan. It was a blow to lose him to Mansfield but he has laid the foundations for a successful season. Could Garner get his first job in management with the Gas?