Newcastle United to offload ex-Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest man

Newcastle United are looking to offload midfielder Jack Colback next month.

The 30-year-old is down the pecking order with the Premier League side.

Colback spent the previous season-and-a-half on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and is likely to now be targeted by other second tier sides.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has said, as -per a report by the Sunderland Echo: “It’s that awful situation where you have to pick a squad. The day before (the transfer deadline), Jack was going to be in the squad. And, for somebody out there, he’ll be a very good player. I’m convinced of that.”

“The same goes for (Henri) Saivet, as well. They don’t find themselves in the squad, so to train every day when there’s no game at the end of it is hard.I do believe keeping them around the place. Jack, being Jack, is a good pro, has trained every day hoping that he can reboot his career. He needs to move on.”

The experienced central midfielder has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career. He started out at Sunderland and rose up through their youth ranks and went on to play 135 times, as well as having a loan spell away at Ipswich Town.

Colback made the controversial switch to Newcastle in 2014 and has been on the books of the North-East side since then.