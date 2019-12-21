Portsmouth winger not looking to leave the club

Portsmouth starlet Ronan Curtis has no intention of leaving the League One promotion hopefuls in January.

The 23 year-old is in fine form for Kenny Jackett’s side at the moment and could be targeted by clubs higher up the football pyramid. However, he has reiterated he is happy at Fratton Park.

Curtis, who is a Republic of Ireland international with three caps under his belt, has scored eight goals so far this season as he looks to beat his tally of 12 from last season.

He has spoken about his situation going into next month’s transfer window, as per a report by the Portsmouth News: “I’m happy to play for Pompey. I love living in the city and I love the club. The gaffer gave me a chance by signing me here and I’m happy to have been able to pay him back. I’m not worried if any transfer comes in, if I go, if I stay, contracts or whatever. I’ll just focus on myself and my own game and I’ve just got to carry it on now.”

“There is no point in pushing to leave. I’ve still got the rest of the season on my contract and another year’s option. They (Pompey) are in no rush to sign me and I’m in no rush to leave so we will see what happens.”

Portsmouth signed Curtis from Derry City in the summer of 2018 and he has become a massive player for them.