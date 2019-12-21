Wigan Athletic striker set to return from loan spell at Motherwell

Wigan Athletic striker Devante Cole is set to return from his loan spell at Motherwell next month.

The Scottish Premiership side have tried to extend his deal until the end of the season but it looks like he will be going back to the DW Stadium, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Cole made the move up to Scotland in early July and has since made 20 appearances for the Well in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Wigan signed him in January 2018 from Fleetwood Town but he has struggled to make an impact with the Latics, playing just seven times and failing to score since his move. He spent time on loan at Burton Albion last term.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has provided an update on his current situation, as per the Daily Record: “It looks like Devante will be going back to Wigan. We are trying to negotiate something but as it stands he will be leaving us.”

“We need to try and find a replacement for him. I think he would be keen to stay here. We have played him on the right a few times but he just gets on with it. It isn’t his best position but Chris Long has the jersey the last few games.”

He added: “He is someone I wanted to keep but ultimately he isn’t our player. We have a few offers in for people. If I bring someone in it has to be someone better than what we have. I do think we need to bolster that end of the pitch.”