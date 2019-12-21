Middlesbrough striker admits Sunderland loan spell was “tough”

Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has admitted his loan spell at Sunderland a couple of seasons ago was “tough”.

The 24-year-old spent the second-half of the 2017/18 campaign with the Black Cats and was relegated from the Championship with them.

Fletcher, who is a former England Under-20 international, signed for Middlesbrough in 2017 for a fee of around £6.5 million from West Ham United. However, he initially struggled to hit the ground running and was shipped out on loan to the Stadium of Light.

He has opened up about his time in the North-East, as per a report by the Gazette Live: “I take different pieces from different places and obviously I played up there for Sunderland on my own. It was tough but now I know what it’s like and that can help me as it has done the last two games.”

The former Manchester United man has been a regular for Boro under Jonathan Woodgate this season and has played as a lone striker in recent weeks. He also said: “It’s tough, I can’t lie. The Forest game I was playing up there against Michael Dawson who’s played in the Premier League and is very well respected.”

“We got a point and I thought I did a good job holding the ball up and laying people off.In the Swansea game I obviously set the goal up so it’s somewhere I can play. I don’t mind playing there, obviously it’s tough but hopefully Britt (Assombaloga) is back on Friday so we can link up again.”