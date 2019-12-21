The 72
Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox (6) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, England on 26 August 2017. Photo by Richard Holmes.
Championship

Sheffield Wednesday boss confident defender will sign new contract

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is confident Morgan Fox will sign a new contract.

The left-back is attracting interest from other clubs in the Championship, as per a report by the Sheffield Star. 

Fox, who is 26 years-old, is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season and has been linked with the likes of West Brom, Derby County, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

He was the subject of interest from League One side Sunderland over the summer with it looking like his career with the Owls was coming to an end, however, he has forced his way back into their side under Monk.

His manager has said, as per a report by the Sheffield Star: “Morgan has been fantastic. All I can say on that side of it is all those things will be taken care of. I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Fox joined Wednesday in January 2017 and is closing in on 100 games for the Yorkshire side. He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic and went on to make 116 appearances, as well as enjoying a loan spell away as a youngster at Notts County.

He has been a key player for Monk’s side so far this season and tying him down on a new deal as soon as possible should be a priority for the promotion hopefuls.


