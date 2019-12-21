West Brom boss relaxed about keeping first-team duo in January

Slaven Bilic believes keeping hold of players in January is West Brom’s priority.

The Croatian boss is relaxed about the upcoming window, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Baggies are hoping to keep hold of key first team duo Nathan Ferguson and Grady Diangana, as well as potentially adding a couple of new faces to bolster the squad.

Ferguson, who is 19 years-old, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away this winter.

Diangana, on the other hand, is on loan from West Ham United and there have been whispers of a recall next month.

Bilic has spoken about his plans, as per Birmingham Live: “There is always a room to improve any team. January is not ideal, because it’s January, but it’s possible.”

“We are not panicking. We are not rushing. We have a situation as you know with some players who are on loan; also we have some of our players out on loan. We’re going to see. If something appears that is really good for us, then we’ll be active.”

He added: “Holding on to our key players is going to be the most important thing, so hopefully we’re going to do that.”

West Brom have been linked with Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen recently, though it will be very tough to lure him away from the KCOM Stadium, with him more likely to go to a bigger club in the Premier League if he is to leave the Tigers.