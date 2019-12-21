Huddersfield Town boss expects to sell midfielder to Premier League side

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy could make his loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion permanent.

The Terriers will sell the 29-year-old to the Premier League side for the right price, according to a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Mooy, who is an Australian international, has made an impressive start to life with the Seagulls under Graham Potter and they are believed to be interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has spoken about Mooy’s situation, as per the Telegraph and Argus: “His preference in the summer was to play in the Premier League. The club, I think, did good business to be able to extend his contract and protect the investment in the player. There will be negotiations and conversations between the clubs as to what happens next.”

“We all know that Aaron Mooy would make this football team and this football club significantly better with his presence, but Aaron would have to want to do that. Aaron has proven in his time at Huddersfield and in this loan spell at Brighton that he is a player who can live and be very successful in the Premier League.”

He added: “So, the good thing is that he is still a Huddersfield Town player, the good thing is his contract is long enough that we will be protected financially – the rest is up to the business people to try and get the right deal for the football club moving forward.”