Leeds United lag behind in transfer race for Premier League striker

Leeds United currently sit in 2nd place in the Sky Bet Championship table and are still nine points clear of Fulham even after today’s 2-1 loss at Craven Cottage to the London side.

In 11 days it will be the opening of the January transfer window and clubs will have just 31 days to bring in the bodies that they need to see them through the rest of the season. Some will be hoping for promotion, some for consolidation and others for strengthening against relegation battles.

Leeds United are not known for their effusive use of the transfer windows at the best of times. Having to deal with the impositions of the EFL’s FFP regulations, clubs are jittery when it comes to balancing the books and this has had an effect of transfer policies. In this respect, Leeds United are no different to any other club.

Earlier in the week, Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider mentioned that United were set to make a pitch for Liverpool’s exciting young striker Rhian Brewster. He said then that the West Yorkshire club “is set to make a pitch” to Liverpool for his services “as they bid to win the race” for the much talked about youngster.

However, the sands have shifted somewhat and O’Rourke is now saying that the Whites have fallen behind Championship rivals Swansea City and Huddersfield Town in the hunt for the Anfield starlet. Quoting a ‘Reds source’, O’Rourke now says “that Swansea and Huddersfield, 10th and 19th in the Championship respectively, are battling for pole position in the multi-club hunt for Brewster.”

The rationale for this viewpoint from O’Rourke is that Brewster is said “keen to join a club where he can expect to be a regular starter“, something that is more likely at either Swansea or Huddersfield than it is at Elland Road.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has stuck loyally with Patrick Bamford over all of United’s games this season, the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker starting all 23 of the Whites games so far this campaign. Such is this loyalty that rated Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah has been reduced to a bench role as Leeds gnaw away at the top end of the table.

The way that Nketiah has fallen back into a supporting role at Elland Road is likely to play on the minds of both Liverpool and Rhian Brewster. Bearing that in mind, it’s easy to see why Leeds United might be dropping back in the race to land the talented striker.