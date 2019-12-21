Leeds United look to nip in and pinch midfielder from Premier League club

It’s coming up to Christmas, that time of the year where everyone gets presents…if they’ve been good, of course. However, for football fans, the opening of the January transfer window extends the idea of receiving presents.

It is the final 31 days that clubs will have to bring in fresh faces to suit whatever needs their league position and ambitions set for them. Some will be hoping for promotion, some for consolidation and others for strengthening against relegation battles.

One club that has been notoriously stingy and underwhelming in the January window is Leeds United. Their fans will no doubt be excited at sitting 2nd in the Championship and 10 points clear of the playoff places but they are still hoping for players to come in.

One of these incoming players could be young Norwegian Under-21 midfielder Emile Bohinen, son of former Nottinham Forest, Blackburn and Derby player Lars Bohinen. The 20-year-old is said to be training with Premier League side Sheffield United but the Whites are sid to be readying to nip in and pinch the Stabaek youngster from under the Blades noses.

Norwegian publication Budstikka quotes Stabaek managing director Jon Tunold, who is in England with sporting director Inge Andre Olsen. The representatives from Stabaek were “also in meetings” with Leeds United on Thursday. However, Tunold remains tight-lipped on the manner and direction of these talks saying “I don’t want to comment on that. But there is interest around several of our players.”

Bohinen is a right-sided midfielder who can also play a more central role. He’s featured in 29 Eliteserien games for Stabaek in their 2019 campaign, scoring four goals and providing six assists.