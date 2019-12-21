‘I genuinely hate them’ – Stoke City fans blast team after Middlesbrough defeat

Infuriated Stoke City fans have laid into their team after Middlesbrough heaped more misery on Michael O’Neill side with a 2-1 win at the Riverside on Friday night.

The Potters took the lead through Sam Clucas early in the second half but goals from Ashley Fletcher and Lewis Wing completed the turnaround for Boro who moved up to 18th with the win.

The defeat for the Potters leaves them two points adrift of safety and in serious danger of dropping into the third tier of English football for the first time since 2002.

After being dealt another crushing blow in their bid for survival, Stoke fans blasted their team with some saying they’ve “had enough” and are “done” with the club.

Stoke-on-Trent Live reports that one fan called Martin Smith said: “50 years of watching and loving Stoke City, through the good times and the bad. I hate this team though, I actually, genuinely hate them. The fans sang ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ at Hull and they were 100% right. Cup your ears all you want – I’m done with you!”

Steve Pointon added: “I nearly brought tickets for Huddersfield today but decided against it. I just don’t want to go anymore. I’ve seen some rubbish stoke teams but at least they gave everything and lacked ability. I’ve had enough.”

Alan Hollinshead said he had never been “so low” as a Stoke supporter and claimed that League One is beckoning for his beloved club whereas Neil James said this is “the worst Stoke side I’ve ever seen”.

The Potters will be hoping to get back on track when they face Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium on Boxing Day.