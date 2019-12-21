QPR considering new bid for Scottish defender

QPR are deliberating whether to make another move for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

The Dons centre-back has been the subject of numerous bids from QPR in the past and according to the Daily Record, Mark Warburton’s side may lodge another offer to try and lure McKenna to the capital.

QPR made a bid in the summer for the 23-year-old but this was rejected and the Dons have already knocked back a £7m offer for McKenna from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Other sides such as Stoke, Celtic, Swansea and Hull have also been linked with McKenna but QPR have shown a keenness to bring him to Loftus Road.

It is thought that the Rs’ director of football has been keeping tabs on the highly rated Scottish international for the past 18 months and although they have been unsuccessful in bids so far they will be hoping to reverse their luck when the January transfer window opens in less than two weeks’ time.