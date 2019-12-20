The 72
The 72
PREVIEW: Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a place in the Sky Bet Championship’s top six on Christmas Day by beating Huddersfield Town at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are currently enduring a four-match winless run which has seen their grip on the play-off places loosen while this weekend, they come up against a Huddersfield Town outfit who have struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier this season.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley could have a handful of players available for selection this weekend who have recently been sidelined. Jaden Brown, Lewis O’Brien, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell could all be involved for The Terriers.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest squad is again likely to be short of some first team players ahead of the club’s short trip to West Yorkshire.

Defenders Yuri Ribeiro, Carl Jenkinson and Yohan Benalouane continue to be out while midfield pair Tendayi Darikwa and Samba Sow are also not yet ready for their first team returns. Former Huddersfield Town favourite Michael Hefele has stepped up his comeback from injury but is unlikely to make The Reds’ matchday squad at The John Smith’s Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm with tickets available on the day for home fans only.


