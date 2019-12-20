Wolverhampton Wanderers set to make approach and beat Everton in the race for QPR defender

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make an approach and beat Everton in the race for Queens Park Rangers defender Ryan Manning according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been impressive this season having converted to left-back and Wolves have now registered an interest in the defender.

Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be monitoring Manning as the trio look to make reinforcements in the January transfer window ahead of the second half of the season.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and is thought to be valued at around £5million which would represent good business for a player of his age.

However, QPR do have the right to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract and therefore they could tie him to the club until 2021 and fend off any unwanted interest in him this winter.

Wolves have suffered some injuries in defence with the loss of Willy Boly and Newcastle have lost Jamaal Lascelles and both are looking to make additions to their squads.

Manning has started all 22 of QPR’s Championship matches this season at left-back but had spent most of his career in midfield and has made the transition seamlessly.

The defender has scored two goals and provided three assists so far this season and has become an integral part of Mark Warburton’s side though they could be at risk of losing him if the aforementioned trio come knocking.