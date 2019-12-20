The 72
The 72
general shot of the stadium at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Fulham at the Loftus Road Stadium, London, England on 29 September 2017. Photo by Sebastian Frej.
Championship

Wolverhampton Wanderers set to make approach and beat Everton in the race for QPR defender

By on 0 Comments
general shot of the stadium at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Fulham at the Loftus Road Stadium, London, England on 29 September 2017. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to make an approach and beat Everton in the race for Queens Park Rangers defender Ryan Manning according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been impressive this season having converted to left-back and Wolves have now registered an interest in the defender.

Everton and Newcastle United are also thought to be monitoring Manning as the trio look to make reinforcements in the January transfer window ahead of the second half of the season.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and is thought to be valued at around £5million which would represent good business for a player of his age.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Peterborough United to reignite interest in Rangers midfielder

However, QPR do have the right to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract and therefore they could tie him to the club until 2021 and fend off any unwanted interest in him this winter.

Wolves have suffered some injuries in defence with the loss of Willy Boly and Newcastle have lost Jamaal Lascelles and both are looking to make additions to their squads.

Manning has started all 22 of QPR’s Championship matches this season at left-back but had spent most of his career in midfield and has made the transition seamlessly.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Speculation continues over Stoke midfielder’s future at the club

The defender has scored two goals and provided three assists so far this season and has become an integral part of Mark Warburton’s side though they could be at risk of losing him if the aforementioned trio come knocking.


About Author

Related Posts