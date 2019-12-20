The 72
A blue flare is let off by the Leeds fans after Patrick Bamford (9) of Leeds United scored a goal to give a 0-1 lead to the away team during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate, Bristol, England on 9 March 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react and comment after Champions League star spotted at flight board

0 Comments
It’s coming closer, the time for presents and the visit of the big fella dressed in red and trimmed in white. Just after that, the January transfer window will be open and clubs able to bring in players again.

For fans of all clubs, it is a time of much intrigue as their club looks to bring in the players who they think fit whatever remit the club has going forwards. For some it is challenging for promotion, for others, it is fighting against relegation. You also have to consider all the stops in between as well.

Leeds United fall into the first category as a team challenging for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship to the Premier League. They sit in 2nd place at the moment and have a healthy lead over their nearest rivals.

Believe you me, Whites fans have a definite shopping and tick list that prioritises who they feel should be brought into the club and what areas need strengthening. One concern is up top and a player feted to have been chased by United is Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.

However, it is another youngster who is causing a stir and ripple on Twitter (below) – RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland. His father, Alf-Inge Haalan, used to play for the Whites and Erling was born in Leeds during his father’s time at the club.

The 19-year-old Norwegian sensation is ripping it up this season for Salzburg and has 28 goals in 22 games across all competitions. 16 of these have been in the Austrian Bundesliga, four in the cup and a remarkable EIGHT in just six Champions League games.

A picture of a player such as young Haaland staring at a flight board wouldn’t normally attract much attention. However, with the January window just around the corner, it is a picture that has gotten many Leeds United fans comment. Here’s what some of these fans have been saying on Twitter.

Haaland Jnr stares at flight information board – Leeds United fans reactions


