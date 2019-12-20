The 72
The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

Former England international makes claim about West Brom and Leeds United in Championship promotion race

Former England international Joleon Lescott has made a claim about West Bromwich Albion stating that he thinks they are ‘best placed to win promotion’ this season.

In an interview with Sporting Bet, Lescott has had his say on his former clubs’ start to the season adding that he hopes the Baggies join Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa as part of the Midlands contingent in the Premier League.

Lescott, who played for West Brom in 2014/15 before moving across the West Midlands to Aston Villa, sees the club in their current situation as the side most likely in the division – Leeds included – to clinch promotion at the second attempt.

“West Brom look like the team that are most likely to get promotion this season, they’re the one team in the league that look likely to go up. Their current form and style of play is brilliant at the moment,” he said.

“If they are able to keep this up, the Premier League could be a great place for the Midlands with the likes of Wolves and hopefully Aston Villa there as well.”

Albion currently sit at the top of the Championship table and are 12 points ahead of third place under the stewardship of Slaven Bilic.

Only Leeds United have kept pace with Albion and are the only team to have defeated the Baggies so far this term in a 1-0 victory at Elland Road.

It looks ever likely that West Brom will achieve promotion back to the top flight and should Wolves and Aston Villa retain their Premier League status it would leave a big Midlands following at the top of the English game.


