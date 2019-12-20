Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of West Brom and Brentford clash

Pundit David Prutton has given his verdict on the outcome of the clash between West Bromwich Albion and Brentford at the Hawthorns on Saturday in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Baggies are in great form and will take confidence from being 2-1 down to local rivals Birmingham City before roaring back to win 3-2 thanks to a Charlie Austin double.

Meanwhile, Brentford are also enjoying an impressive run of form having won three of their last five games including wins against Cardiff City and Fulham.

Prutton believes that it will be a tight encounter but has backed Albion to come out on top. “West Brom just don’t know how to give up. They went behind twice at Birmingham last week but still recovered to win thanks to the brilliance of Charlie Austin.”

“This is a huge test for them because Brentford are in great form at the minute and are right in the thick of the play-off battle.”

“But I think West Brom will have just too much. Home win. 2-1.”

Since appointing Slaven Bilic in the summer, West Brom have lost just one league game all season and are flying high at the top of the table. They are unbeaten at home in the league since February and will provide a stern test of Brentford’s true promotion credentials.

West Brom will be without influential duo Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs due to injury but with more than adequate replacements in Kyle Edwards and Darnell Furlong, their enforced changes shouldn’t hamper them too much.

The Bees are also able to call upon the lively Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma who have both been linked with moves away such as been their impressive performances.