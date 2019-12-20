Bristol City star subject of revived Premier League interest

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Premier League side Burnley are set to revive their interest in Bristol City’s star midfielder Josh Brownhill in the January transfer window.

As reported here on The72, Burnley are looking at the Championship as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his midfield ranks in the January transfer window. Charlton Athletic’s on loan midfield star Conor Gallagher has been linked with the Clarets and one of their former targets has also been linked.

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill was linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window and now, the Robins star has been linked with a move away again. Burnley are said to have revived their interest in Brownhill in the January transfer window, with the 24-year-old continuing to star for Lee Johnson’s side in the second-tier.

The Warrington born midfielder has played in all 22 of Bristol City’s Championship games so far this season, captaining Lee Johnson’s side on 18 occasions. Brownhill has scored five goals and provided two assists in the process, playing in the middle of the park and out of the right-wing from time to time.

Brownhill has been a fixture in Johnson’s team since joining from Preston North End in the summer of 2016. In total, the midfielder has played 154 times, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

Prior to his time at Ashton Gate, Brownhill played 64 times for Preston after coming through the club’s academy, also spending a successful stint on loan with Barnsley in the second half of the 2015/16 season.