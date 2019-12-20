Sunderland, Oxford United and MK Dons target allowed to leave current club

According to a report from Dutch news outlet Voetbal International (as cited by Roker Report), Sunderland, Oxford United and MK Dons transfer target Liam Kelly has been told he can leave Feyenoord in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Eredivisie side Feyenoord will be looking to move on out of favour midfielder Liam Kelly in the January transfer window, with a number of League One sides interested in recruiting him next month.

Now, reports from The Netherlands have claimed that Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat has told Kelly that he can leave the club next month, with a number of clubs queueing up to bring him back to England after he swapped Championship side Reading for the Dutch club.

League One trio Sunderland, Oxford United and MK Dons have all been linked with a move for Kelly and the latest update will only provide them with a boost in their rumoured pursuit of the midfielder.

Kelly has played just twice for Feyenoord’s senior team so far this season, starting once in the Eredivisie and making one substitute appearance in the Europa League. He has played six times for the club’s Under-21s side and has failed to make an impact under Dick Advocaat.

Kelly spent his time in England playing in the Championship for Reading, coming through the Royals’ academy and breaking into the first-team picture at the Madejski Stadium. In his time at Reading, Kelly played 94 times, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in the process, almost helping them win promotion in the 2016/17 campaign before they fell in the Championship Play-Offs.