Millwall to make transfer decision over young midfielder

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has said to the South London Press and Mercury that the club will have to make a decision over the short-term future of young midfielder Billy Mithcell, as they look to bolster their midfield ranks in the January transfer window.

Heading into the January transfer window, Millwall’s midfield ranks are looking somewhat depleted at the moment. Loaned in midfielder Jason Molumby, Shaun Williams and youngster Billy Mitchell are the only fit midfielders available for Gary Rowett at the moment.

Mitchell has started to appear in Millwall’s first-team picture in 2019. He made his debut for the club last season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Wigan Athletic on the final day of last season. He has made the matchday squad twice so far in the league this season, making his first start for the club in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Now, with midfielders Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (knee) out on the sidelines, Millwall will have a decision to make regarding to short-term future of Mitchell. Manager Gary Rowett is weighing up whether or not they keep him in their ranks or send him out on loan and bring in some new players. He said:

“It’s an awkward one because sometimes you can be down to two players in a specific position but within a couple of weeks end up with four or five players. But there is a lot of uncertainty in there. Lenny’s had a little bit of a setback and he’s not going to be back in the next week or two, he’s going to be a little bit longer. If Thommo ends up being out for a while it leaves us very light in there.

“Billy is one that at some point we’re going to have to make a decision on. It’s whether he gets an opportunity – which would be good because I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. But, at the same time, when you’re a young player like that it is whether you dip them in and out? Or do you give them 20 games somewhere to develop long term? It’s a hard one.

“Certainly in that central area – I’m talking about central midfield and probably a [number]10 – we’re a little bit light in terms of natural players in those positions. It’s an area we’re looking at anyway. I don’t think it massively changes what we were looking to do. But it just slightly changes the type of player that we were looking at recently.”