Leeds United hold talks with Norwegian club over potential transfer deal

As reported by Norwegian news outlet Budstikka, Norwegian club Stabaek Football have held talks with Leeds United over a potential transfer deal.

Leeds United are reported to have held talks with Stabaek Football over a potential deal for one of the Norwegian club’s players, with the player subject of the talks remaining unnamed.

Norwegian’s Under-21 international Emil Bohinen is currently in Yorkshire on trial with Premier League club Sheffield United, but it is unknown if he is the player Leeds United held discussions over when they met with Stabaek’s General Manager Jon Tunold and Sporting Director Inge Andre Olsen. Tunold spoke to Budstikka while in England, saying that several of the club’s players are attracting transfer interest. He said:

“There is interest around several of our players. I cannot comment on whether Emil Bohinen has received a bid.”

Tunold went on to say that he can not comment on whether or not Leeds United are interested in Bohinen as well.

“I don’t want to comment on that. But there is interest around several of our players.”

Last season, Stabaek finished in 8th place in the Norwegian Eliteserien, with Bohinen playing in 29 of the club’s games. The 20-year-old can play in a number of positions across the midfield, mainly playing in the middle of the park or out on the right-wing last season. In the process. he scored four goals and provided eight assists in all competitions, featuring in 31 matches across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United make a move to try and sign any of Stabaek’s players in January and whether it will be the promising Bohinen or another one of the club’s players.