West Brom poised to make £15million bid for Hull City winger in January

West Bromwich Albion are poised to make a £15million bid for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen in January according to Football Insider.

Slaven Bilic is looking to make further additions to his squad for the second half of the campaign as they aim to ensure promotion is attained at the second attempt.

The 22-year-old winger has been the subject of speculation regarding a move away from the KCOM Stadium with Leeds United and Newcastle United also believed to have registered an interest.

Bowen has scored 17 goals in 23 matches in all competitions this season and has enjoyed a number of impressive performances which have alerted bigger clubs to his potential availability.

The Baggies have recouped transfer funds following the sales of the likes of Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriguez whilst also removing some high profile names from their wage bill.

Hull are reluctant to lose Bowen and they would be even more desperate for him to not join one of their Championship rivals but with West Brom being one of the heavyweights of the division and promotion looking increasingly likely, Bowen may see this as a chance to play Premier League football next season.

Albion have a wealth of attacking options but with winger Grady Diangana’s future not guaranteed to be at the Hawthorns in the second half of the campaign due to a clause in his loan deal, allowing West Ham United to recall him, Bilic could be on the lookout for a ready made replacement in the form of Bowen.