Nottingham Forest youngster wanted by loan club on permanent deal

Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel, Port Vale manager John Askey has confirmed that the club are keen to sign Nottingham Forest youngster on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, we covered reports here on The72 saying that a number of clubs from League One and League Two were interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s young midfielder Jake Taylor in the January transfer window having impressed on loan with Port Vale in the first half of the campaign.

Now, with his loan spell at Vale Park set to expire at the start of January, Port Vale boss John Askey has confirmed that the club have expressed their interest in signing Taylor on a permanent basis next month, saying he believes it would be a good move for both the player and the club.

“We have shown our interest to Nottingham Forest in trying to take him, so we are just waiting to hear from Forest. I would try to take him. I think he would be ideal for the football club. He is the right age and he has the chance of progressing if he stays with us. I think it would be a good move for both parties.

“He has done well. He has scored goals and fitted in well with the rest of the lads. He is happy here and, again, that helps us in trying to sign him. But at the end of the day, it will be his and Nottingham Forest’s decision.”

In his 20 appearances for the club so far, Taylor has scored five goals and provided one assist for the Valiants (Transfermarkt).