Leeds United journalist believes on-loan defender’s value has ‘rocketed’

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay believes that on-loan defender Ben White’s value has ‘rocketed’ during his loan spell with the Elland Road club.

On The Phil Hay Show via Spotify, the journalist expressed his views on whether Leeds would be able to acquire White on a permanent basis.

“Yeah, and I think they’ll have the money to do it,” he said. “How much he’d have been worth last summer, I’ve no idea, but you’re probably talking £5-6million.”

“Brighton will expect £20million-plus for him now on the basis of how much they paid for Adam Webster, but just by the general value of top players by Championship standard. Leeds go up, they’d certainly be able to get involved in the conversation.”

“If he has a good season and they do get promoted, you’d imagine he’d be pretty keen, but I’m struggling to see why on earth Brighton would want to let him go.”

The young centre-back has been in fine form so far this campaign and has earned rave reviews from a whole host of pundits and critics for his performances with some believing he is one of the best young players in the Championship.

He’s helped guide Leeds to the best defensive record in the division conceding just 13 goals in their 22 Championship games.

There has been speculation linking White with Manchester United and Liverpool with both of the Premier League heavyweights expressing an interest in the Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

The 22-year-old has shown the quality he undoubtedly possesses and has been one of the standout performers in the division this season.