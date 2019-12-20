Leeds United winger likely to be loaned to another Championship club by Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is likely to be loaned to another Championship club by Tottenham Hotspur according to The Athletic.

Clarke was sold to Spurs last summer for around £10million but immediately loaned back to the Yorkshire giants for this season but he has failed to have the impact he had in the previous campaign.

Due to his lack of match action, the London club are expected to recall him from Elland Road and there is speculation that he will be loaned out to another club in the second tier of English football.

He is not expected to be part of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans and it is claimed he will be leave once again in search of regular football.

The 19-year-old has suffered due to EFL rules only allowing five loan players in any matchday squad and with Leeds having an abundance of loanees, Clarke is the one who has found himself surplus to requirements.

It is thought that Tottenham will demand assurances from any Championship club they look to communicate with surrounding a possible deal for Clarke due to the situation that has arose at the Whites.

There is no doubting the quality of Clarke with him having made 22 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the 2018/19 campaign but with a wealth of wingers and attacking players at their disposal he has been unable to force his way into the starting XI this time around.

It has been reported that Clarke will meet with Mourinho this weekend as Leeds take on Fulham and Spurs taking on Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just 24 hours later.